UPSC NDA & NA Exam (II) 2018 admit cards released; download at www.upsc.gov.in

The Union Public Service Commission on Monday released the admit cards for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II) 2018 examination. The candidates can download their admit cards at the official website of the commission. The examination is scheduled to be held on September 9, 2018.

UPSC is conducting the examination for admission to the Army, Navy and Air Force wings of the NDA for the 142nd Course, and for the 104th Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC) commencing from July 2, 2019. According to the official notification, the approximate number of vacancies to be filled on the results of this examination is 383. For National Defence Academy, it is 339 (208 for Army, 39 for Navy and 92 for Air Force) and for Naval Academy, it is 44 (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme).

Here are the steps to download admit card:-

1. Log in at www.upsc.gov.in

2. Click on ‘e-Admit card: National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (II), 2018’ link available on the ‘What’s new’ section on the right side of the homepage.

3.A new page will open with the name of the examination and a ‘click here’ link

4.After clicking, a new window will show ‘important instructions’ section which you are required to read carefully.

5. In the end of the instructions, you need to take a print out of the same by clicking on ‘yes’ option

6. The new page will show the download option with your registration ID and Roll number.

The candidates are required to bring the admit card in each section of the examination. According to the instructions, without the e-admit card, no candidate will be allowed into the venue of the examination. For the fair conduct of the examination, mobile phones, calculators or any of the IT gadgets are not allowed inside the premises of the examination. There will be negative marking for wrong answers marked by a candidate in the objective type question papers. Only black ballpoint pen is allowed in the examination.

For hassle-free entry, candidates who do not have clear photographs on the e-admit card will have to bring a photo identity proof viz. Aadhar Card, Driving Licence, Passport, Voter I Card etc. and two passport size photographs one for each session for appearing in the examination with an undertaking.