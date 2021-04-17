UPSC NDA 2021 Exam tomorrow; #NDApostpone trends on Twitter as Covid safety outcry grows

UPSC has already rolled out admit cards for NDA 2021 exam.

The Union Public Service Commission National Defence Academy(UPSC NDA) 2021 exam which is scheduled for tomorrow (April 18) is set to take place despite the significant surge in the Coronavirus across India. With many restrictions, curfews and lockdowns in states for the weekend, candidates took to Twitter to appeal postponement of tomorrow’s exam. The request is coming in after many school board exams are being postponed or cancelled. In fact, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan announced that dates for medical entrance exam NEET PG 2021 are also being pushed.

In the wake of Coronavirus cases and risk of getting infected, applicants took to Twitter and have been demanding officials to look into the matter of the UPSC NDA exam. From UPSC to PM Modi, all officials are being tagged in posts so they put a hold on the exam. They are asking that officials should prioritise on ensuring safety of people. For the last 2-3 days, India has been witnessing more than 2 lakh cases daily, as new strains of COVID-19 wreak havoc. Using the hashtag- #NDApostpone, candidates are demanding the exam to be postponed.

Please clarify that will the NDA 2021 exam be going to be held as per the schedule or will it be postponed as seeing the current situation. Need information@narendramodi#UPSCExtraAttempt#NDApostponed #upscnews #postponenda2021 #NDA2021 — VINIL KUMAR (@Vinil_Fulbhati) April 16, 2021

However, this being said, there is no official update if postponement is being considered. Most likely, the exams will take place tomorrow. It is to note the UPSC conducts NDA exam to recruit candidates for admitting them to the Army and Air Force wings of the National Defence Academy as well as Indian Naval Academy Course (INAC).

To be sure, the UPSC has already rolled out admit cards for NDA 2021 exam and it can be downloaded admit card has already been released by UPSC. To appear for the examination, the admit card can be downloaded by visiting the official website — upsc.gov.in. Candidates will have to bring their admit cards in the exam hall as they will not be allowed to take the exam in absence of it. All candidates appearing for the exam tomorrow have been asked to bring their own mask and sanitiser. Anyone who is showing COVID-19 symptoms will not be allowed within the exam centre.