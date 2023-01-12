UPSC NDA 1, CDS 1 2023: Last day of registration! Here’s how you can rush to apply

scorecardresearch
The official UPSC website has confirmed that the main reason behind extending the registration date is due to the server slow-down.

Written by FE Careers
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on January 10 extended the last date of registration for both National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (NDA) 1 and Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 examination 2023.  As per the official website of UPSC, all candidates wanting to appear for both exams can register till January 12, 2023 (6 pm) on the official website – upsec.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

The official UPSC website has confirmed that the main reason behind extending the registration date is due to the server slow-down.  

With the UPSC NDA 1 exam, 395 vacant positions will be filled in the organisation. While 341 vacancies will be filled for CDS 1.  

UPSC NDA 1 and CDS 1 2023: Registration process

– Visit the official website, which is upsc.gov.in.

– Look for the ‘UPSC NDA 1 online application’ or ‘UPSC CDS 1 application’ link which might be situated in the what’s new tab on the homepage.

– Register on the link and proceed by filling in the application form.

– The application form will ask for important credentials like name, date of birth and other such important documents.

– Upload the required documents and pay the application fee.

– Lastly, take a printout of the payment receipt.

Keep in mind that the applications can be withdrawn within a timeframe from January 18 and January 24 till 6 pm. The application withdrawal window will run side by side with the correction window, as per a report by The Indian Express.  

All candidates appearing for the examination will be issued an e-admit card three weeks before the commencement of the exam.

Both the NDA 1 and CDS 1 2023 application process began on December 21, 2022, while the examination is scheduled to take place on April 16, 2023.

UPSC is a government agency which is responsible for recruiting officers into the civil services of the country. Civil services include services like IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS etc.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 12:33:59 pm