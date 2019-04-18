UPSC marksheet 2019: Topper Kanishak Kataria aced the Civil Services Examination with this score

UPSC marksheet 2019 topper!

UPSC marksheet 2019: Civil Services Examination topper Kanishak Kataria aced the prestigious Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) test by securing 55.35 per cent in the exam. By overcoming the tough standards of this UPSC test, Kataria will now be eligible to a choice posting. The UPSC exam is used for appointment to different posts that include the country’s bureaucrats, diplomats and police officers, among others. While the rank 1 was held by Kataria in the civil services 2018 examination results that were declared by UPSC on April 5, Akshat Jain managed to secure the second position, whereas, Junaid Ahmad got the 3rd position.

All India Rank (AIR) 1, Kanishak Kataria is a graduate in Bachelors of Technology (B.Tech) from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Bombay. Out of the total marks, 2025, Kataria scored 1121 which makes up for 55.35 per cent. He secured 942 marks in the written test and 179 in the personality test (or interview). Akshat Jain secured 53.3 per cent, where he scored 882 in main exam and 198 in the personality test. Third rank holder Junaid Ahmad got 53.18 per cent or 1,077 marks (893 in the main and 184 in the interview).

Bibhuti Bhushan Nayak made it to the list of recommended candidates under the “multi-disabilities” category. Nayak secured the 759th rank with 35.45 per cent marks. He got 600 marks in the written examination and 118 in personality test.

This year, a total of 759 candidates (out of which 577 are men and 182 are women) have been recommended by the Commission for appointment to various services like Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others. The civil services examination is conducted annually by the UPSC in three phases — preliminary, main and interview. This year the exam was conducted on June 3, 2018.