UPSC Mains Result 2019 declared: How to check

UPSC Civil Services Mains results announced 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) announced the results for the Civil Services (Main) exam on January, 15. Candidates who had appeared for the Civil Services Mains Examination can check their results for the same by logging on to the website upsc.gov.in. The UPSC Civil Services Exam was held back in 2019 from September 20 to 29.

Candidates who have cleared the exam will now be eligible to appear in the interview round. The interview round carries 275 marks, however, there is no passing marks limit for the same. Earlier, the result for the exam was supposed to be announced in December but because of a case filed by students in the EWS quota in the CAT, the same was delayed.

UPSC Civil Services Mains results 2019 declared: Hers’s how you candidates can check their result

Step 1: Candidates will have to log on to upsc.gov.in

Step 2: After opening the website, candidates will have to click on the “UPSC Mains Result Link 2019”.

Step 3: Candidates will see a pdf file with the name and roll number of the selected candidates.

Step 4: Candidates can download the pdf file with their name and roll number. They can also take a print out of the same if required.

For candidates who appeared for the exam, it is important to note that the cut-off marks and answer keys regarding the screening test of the civil services (preliminary) examination 2019 will be uploaded on the website. But this process will only take place after the entire screening process is over.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam is conducted every year. The process takes place in three different stages. The first one is the preliminary stage. After which, the second stages comes which is the UPSC mains. Candidates who clear these two steps then go to the final stage – interview.