UPSC Civil Services Mains 2020 results out; here’s what shortlisted candidates need to do next

UPSC mains 2020 results declared

The Union Public Service Commission has finally released the results of the Civil Services Examinations Mains 2020 results. The shortlisted candidates can appear for the interview, the final round of selection for recruitment of top bureaucrats i.e. Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service and other Central Services (Group ‘A’ and Group ‘B’).

Candidates who appeared for the subjective Mains Exam 2020 conducted between January 8 and 17 can check results on upsc.gov.in. The names of the selected candidates appear on the downloaded pdf.

The e-Summon Letters of Personality Tests of the candidates will be made available shortly and candidates can download the same to appear for the interview. The interview carries 275 marks and no qualifying criteria. The final merit list will be prepared using the combines score of prelims 1st paper, mains and interview marks.

Candidates also need to submit the on-line Detailed Application Form-II (DAF-II), before the commencement of the Personality Test. The DAF-II form should clearly indicate the order of preference of services for which he is interested to be allocated to along with zones and cadres preference for IAS and IPS services. With this Form, a candidate will also be required to upload documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, OBC Annexure (for OBC category only), EWS Annexure (for EWS category only), etc

Candidates belonging to the reserved category and seeking relaxation in age, educational qualification should bring all their documents like caste certificate, a person with Benchmark Disability (PwBD), TA Form, etc for verification.

Shortlisted candidates also need to fill up the Attestation Form online and submit the same, made available on the Website of the Department of Personnel & Training from the date of commencement of Personality Tests till the last date on the link https://cseplus.nic.in/Account/Login.

Dates for Personality Tests of these candidates will be notified shortly, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

Marksheet of candidates who couldn’t qualify for the final round will be published on UPSC’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result and will remain for a period of 30 days.