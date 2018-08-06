UPSC lateral entry 2018: Search panel takes this big decision; here is what candidates must know

The UPSC follows a stringent process of recruiting bureaucrats that involves written examinations and personal interviews

UPSC lateral entry 2018: Amidst the Centre’s much-discussed move to allow lateral entry of experienced professionals as joint secretaries, the search-cum-selection committee has recommended that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) should handle the appointment process. The UPSC follows a stringent process of recruiting bureaucrats that involves written examinations and personal interviews, according to Indian Express report. The search-cum-selection committee has shown faith in the UPSC to make the appointments than to take it upon itself.

The panel was headed by the Cabinet Secretary. The decision was taken on a meeting which was July 23. “No prior consultancy was done with any of the 10 ministries on how to go about the selection process. Therefore, the committee had no clue on how to select the bureaucrats,” an official, who attended the July 23 meeting, was quoted as saying.

The panel was in two minds- whether to hand over the shortlisting of candidates to the UPSC too or to let each ministry prune the applications for the UPSC’s selection procedure. “Contrary to the UPSC’s present process of simply assessing a candidate’s personality and aptitude for public service through a rigorous interview, direct recruitment demands assessing a candidate’s domain knowledge and experience before assessing his motivation,” said sources. “This can only be done by sectoral experts.”

The ‘lateral entry’ route will also bypass the UPSC system under which 15 per cent seats are reserved for Scheduled Castes, 7.5 per cent for Scheduled Tribes and 27 per cent for OBCs in the IAS.

In a DoPT advertisement published in leading newspapers, it has been stated that the government is looking for 10 “outstanding individuals”, even from the private sector, with expertise in the areas of revenue, financial services, economic affairs, agriculture, cooperation and farmers’ welfare, road transport and highways, shipping, environment, forests and climate change, new and renewable energy, civil aviation and commerce

The Department of Personnel and Training advertisement also said, “The Government of India invites talented and motivated Indian nationals willing to contribute towards nation building to join the government at the level of Joint Secretary.