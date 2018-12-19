UPSC jobs 2019: Union Public Service Commission announces recruitment exam date, admit card for aspirants at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2019 exam date, e-admit card released!

UPSC jobs 2019: The Union Public Service Commission has announced an important update for all Engineering Services Examination aspirants at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who are registered to appear for the UPSC’s latest recruitment drive need to note that the commission is all set to conduct the examination on January 6, 2019. In addition to this, the e-admit cards for the same have also been released on the website. Candidates can download their Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2019 from the UPSC website now and start their preparations accordingly.

The notice issued by the Commission states that ESE aspirants should download their e-admit cards now and should take a print out of the same. It adds that “the admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing in the Examination along with proof of Identity (as entered in Online Application) such as Aadhaar Card/Voter Card/PAN Card/Passport/Driving Licence/Any other Photo ID Card issued by the State/Central Government.”

How to download Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination – 2019 e-admit card:

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the download admit card link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Press submit

Step 5: Now download your e-admit card and take a print out of the same

Candidates need to note that in case their photographs are not visible on the admit card, then they should “carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking.” It is important to note that No paper Admit Card will be issued for the Examination. In case of any discrepancy, candidates should contact the commission latest by December 29, 2018.

Important things to note for the day of the exam-

1. Entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes the start of the exam, i.e. at 9:50 AM (for first shift) and at 1:50 PM (for the second shift)

2. Entry without Amit cards will not be allowed

3. Carry a Black Ball Point Pen to the exam hall

For more details visit the official website of Union Public Service Commission at upsc.gov.in.