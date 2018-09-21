UPSC jobs 2018: Union Public Service Commission announces fresh vacancies at upsc.gov.in; check how to apply online, pay scale

UPSC Jobs 2018: The last date to apply for the posts on offer is October 12!

UPSC Jobs 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates to apply for a number of posts at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Aspirants who wish to join government service and enjoy the Pay Commission benefits can visit the official website of the commission now and fill in the online application. The posts on offer by UPSC include – Administrative Officer, Lecturer, Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Lecturer in Civil Engineering and Lecturer in Information Technology. The last date to apply for these posts is October 12. Candidates are requested to read all the instructions carefully before applying for any of the posts. Mentioned below are details that candidates need to keep in mind-

UPSC Jobs 2018: Posts on offer-

Administrative Officer: 08 Posts

Lecturer: 01 Post

Lecturer in Chemical Engineering: 02 Posts

Lecturer in Civil Engineering: 01 Post

Lecturer in Information Technology: 01 Post

UPSC Jobs 2018: Important dates-

Candidates should note that the last date to apply for the various posts is October 12, 2018.

UPSC Jobs 2018: Pay Scale-

Administrative Officer: Level-10 in the pay matrix as per 7th CPC

Lecturer: PB-3 (Rs. 15600-39100/- +AGP Rs. 5400/-. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial

Lecturer in Chemical Engineering: PB-3 (Rs. 15600-39100/- + AGP Rs. 5400/-. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministeria

Lecturer in Civil Engineering: PB-3 (Rs. 15600-39100/- +AGP Rs. 5400/-. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministerial. Age: 35 years

Lecturer in Information Technology: PB-3 (Rs. 15600-39100/- +AGP Rs. 5400/-. General Central Service, Group ‘A’ Gazetted, Non-Ministeria

UPSC Jobs 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Age limit: 35 years of age

Administrative Officer: Candidates should possess a degree from a recognised University/Institute

Candidates should possess a degree from a recognised University/Institute Lecturer: Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate has a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, first class is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate has a Master’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, first class is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level. Lecturer in Chemical Engineering: Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate has a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology, first class is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Bachelor’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate has a Master’s degree in Chemical Engineering/Technology, first class is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level. Lecturer in Civil Engineering: Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate has a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering/Technology, first class is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering/Technology with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate has a Master’s degree in Civil Engineering/Technology, first class is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level. Lecturer in Information Technology: Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology with first class from a recognized university. If the candidate has a Master’s degree in Information Technology, first class is required at Bachelor’s or Master’s level.

UPSC Jobs 2018: How to apply, Selection Process-

Eligible and interested candidates should visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in in order to fill the online application for the posts on offer by the Commission. Candidates will be short-listed for interview on the basis of the information provided by them in their online applications, they must ensure that such information is true.