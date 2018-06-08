UPSC ISS/ICS recruitment 2018: Union Public Service Commission releases e-admit card at upsc.gov.in

The Main exam is likely to be held in September. It is scheduled to be held in 24 centres across the country. (IE)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has come out with e-admit card for candidates appearing for Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and Indian Economic Services (IES) 2018. Those who have earlier registered for the exam can download it from official website upsc.gov.in. Candidates can download admit card till July 1

“In case of any problem in downloading e-admit card for the Indian Economic Service / Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2018 or discrepancy noticed in the e-admit card , may please be informed in detail on e-mail: – uscms-upsc@nic.in,'” the admit card portal read.

Here is how you can download

* Candidates will first have to go to the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

* They are now needed to click on e-admit card link in What’s New section in the website.

* After the new window opens, click on the relevant link that has been provided to download admit card.

* Now candidates will find technical instructions connected to admit card. They must read instructions carefully, before clicking on yes.

* Candidates are then advised to download the admit card using roll number.

* After downloading, take out a print out for future use.

Recently, the UPSC conducted the Civil Service Prelims exam. Nearly three lakh candidates took part in the exam, which is organised in order to select officers for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) along with other posts. The exam is conducted every year in three phases- preliminary, main and interview. The main examination will be held on October 1, 2018.

The Main exam is likely to be held in September. It is scheduled to be held in 24 centres across the country.