UPSC IFS Mains exam 2019: Important dates, pattern | All you need to know

UPSC IFS Mains exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notification in which it has declared the schedule for the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Main exam 2019. As per the notification, the Mains Exam will take place from December 1, 2019, and will end on December 8, 2019.

UPSC IFS Mains exam 2019: Important dates

Commencement of exam- December 01, 2019

Conclusion of exam- December 08, 2019

UPSC IFS Mains 2019: Exam centres

The UPSC IFS Mains exam will take place at 10 places across the country. The exam will be held at Chennai, Bhopal, Delhi, Dispur, Hyderabad, Shimla, Nagpur, Port Blair, Kolkata and Lucknow.

UPSC IFS Mains 2019: Exam timings

The exam will be held in two sessions.

Morning session- 9 am to 12 pm

Afternoon session- 2 pm to 5 pm

UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2019: Exam pattern

The Mains exam will consist of two papers- Paper (I)- General English; Paper (II)- General Knowledge. Both the papers will consist of 300 marks each. Besides this, the candidates have to appear for any two exams selected from a list of optional subjects for 200 marks each.

If required, the UPSC may also conduct a personal interview for those qualifying the exam.

UPSC IFS Mains Exam 2019: Exam schedule

December 1, 2019:- Morning Session- General English; Afternoon session- General Knowledge

December 3, 2019:- Morning Session- Mathematics paper- I/ Statistics paper- I; Afternoon session- Mathematics paper- II/ Statistics Paper-II

December 4, 2019:- Morning Session- Physics paper- I/ Zoology paper-I; Afternoon session- Physics paper-II/ Zoology paper-II

December 5, 2019:- Morning Session- Chemistry Paper- I/ Geology Paper- I; Afternoon session- Chemistry Paper- II Geology Paper -II

December 6, 2019:- Morning session- Agriculture Paper- I/Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Paper- I; Afternoon session- Agriculture Paper-II/Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science Paper-II

December 7, 2019:- Morning session- Forestry Paper- I; Afternoon session- Forestry Paper -II

December 8, 2019:- Morning session- Agricultural Engineering/Civil Engineering/Chemical Engineering /Mechanical Engineering Paper –I/Botany Paper- I; Afternoon session- Agricultural Engineering/Civil Engineering/Chemical Engineering/Mechanical Engineering -Paper II Botany Paper- II