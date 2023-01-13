UPSC IFS Mains 2022: DAF II forms released on upsc.gov.in; Last day to apply, eligibility criteria – All details here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released Detailed Application Forms II for the 2022 Indian Forest Service (IFS) Mains Examinations. The application will be available on the official website upsc.gov.in. The registrations for the exam already began on January 11, 2023, and are currently going on.

UPSC IFS Mains 2022: Last date for filling DAF II forms

As per the official website, the DAF II forms can be filled till January 17 up to 6 PM. Any delay in filling out the form beyond the mentioned date will automatically cancel the candidate. Other than this, the statement also reads that all candidates can also upload additional documents/certificates for higher education, achievements in different fields, service experience, etc.



UPSC IFS Mains 2022: Eligibility



As can be seen from the notification, the minimum age of the candidate must be 21 years of age and should not be more than 32 years of age as on August 1, 2022. This means that the candidate must not be born earlier than August 2, 1990, and not later than August 1, 2001.



UPSC IFS Mains 2022: How to apply for IFS Mains DAF 2



– Visit the official website – upsc.gov.in



– Once the website opens, click on the link which reads “ DAF- 2 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2022”.



– Then click on the login button.



– The candidates can register by filling out the form.



– Pay the fees if required and click on ‘Submit’.



– Lastly, download the form and take out a print of the form.



All candidates should keep in mind, all those who have qualified for the IFoS (Main) Examination, 2022 after appearing in Personality Test (PT) Board have to make sure that they submit the forms by January 17, 2023, by 6 PM.

