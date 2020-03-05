UPSC IFS 2019: Final results announced; Know how to check

The interested individuals need to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the result of the Indian Forest Services (IFS) Mains Examination. This is the final result based on Preliminary exam, Mains Exam and Personal Interview (PI). The mode of checking the UPSC IFS Result 2019 is online. Candidates need to visit the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in to check the results.

Selection:-

A total of 88 candidates have been selected for the job after the three-round selection process. Of these, under General category, 27 candidates have been selected. Under EWS, OBC, SC and ST, 11, 31,13, and 6 candidates have been selected respectively. Apart from the 88 selected, 20 more candidates have been selected on a provisional basis.

Vacancies:-

A total of 90 vacancies were announced by the Government earlier.

General category- 38

EWS- 09

OBC- 24

SC- 13

ST- 06

Important dates:-

The written part of the UPSC IFS 2019 examination was conducted in the month of December 2019, while the personal interview for final selection was held last month.

The selected candidates can get access their mark sheets by visiting the UPSC’s website within fifteen days from the date of announcement of the result.

However, in case of any difficulties or to seek any sort of information or clarification regarding their examination or recruitment, one can contact the ‘Facilitation Counter’ of the Union Public Service Commission’ near the examination hall building in its campus. The information or clarification can be sought between 10:00 AM and 05:00 PM. One can seek the information or clarification through dialling 011-23385271 and 011- 23381125.

Know how to check the UPSC IFS 2019 result online:-

(1) The candidates who had appeared in the Mains exam and the interview, need to visit the official website of the UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

(2) After visiting the home page of the UPSC, one needs to click on the link- ‘Final Result: Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019’.

(3) Once you click on the link, a new page will appear on the screen.

(4) Now click on the PDF link.

(5) The PDF will open which has the roll number and name of the selected individuals.

(6) The candidates are advised to download the same and take a hard copy or print out of the same for any future reference.