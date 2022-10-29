UPSC IFoS (main) exam 2022: Admit cards released, Check important dates, exam schedule and more

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) uploaded the e-Admit Cards for Indian Forest Services (Main) Examination, 2022 on Friday. Candidates can download their admit cards from the official website – upsc.gov.in. “No paper admit card will be issued for this examination by the Commission,” the official notification on the website said. Candidates will have to take a printout of the hall ticket.

Exam Date and Time:

The exam will begin on November 20th and will conclude on November 27th. The main examination will be conducted in two slots from 9 am to 12 pm and 2 pm to 5 pm. The first examination will be held on November 20. It will be General English followed by General Knowledge in the afternoon session. On November 21, there will be no exam.

Exam Schedule:

During the forenoon session, on November 22, Mathematics paper 1 Statistics paper 1 and Botany paper 1 will be conducted. In the afternoon session, paper 2 of the respective papers will be conducted.

Likewise, on November 23, paper 1 of physics and zoology will be conducted during the morning session. During the afternoon session, paper 2 on the same subjects will be held.

ALSO READ NSDC collaborates with Perdaman to strengthen India Australia trade in skills and education

On November 24, Geology papers 1 and 2 will be conducted at 9 am and 2 pm, respectively. On Nov 25, paper 1 of agriculture, animal husbandry, and veterinary science will be conducted in the morning session. Paper 2 of the same subjects will be held in the noon session.

On November 26 in the forenoon, Forestry paper 1 and 2 will be conducted. On November 27, Paper 1 of Agricultural Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, and Chemistry will be conducted at 9 am. From 2 pm, paper 2 of the same subjects will be held.