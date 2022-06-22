UPSC exams 2022: Commission announces results of prelims exams – details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced results for UPSC UPSC Prelims Result 2022. The commission has announced results for both Civil services as well as Indian Forest Services (IFS). Those candidates who appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website upsc.gov.in

Candidates clearing this exam will have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for civil services and IFS mains.The commission will soon announce details regarding the mains exam.

Here’s how candidates can check their results

* Candidates may first log on to the official website upsc.gov.in

* After clicking on the home page, candidates may click on the link related to civil services IFC

* Now, results will come out on the screen

* Candidates can now check their results

* After this, they can download their results

* Candidates are advised to keep their results safe for future use.

“On the basis of the result of the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2022 held on 05/06/2022, the candidates with the following Roll Numbers have qualified for admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022.The candidature of these candidates is provisional,” the notification said.

It added, “In accordance with the Rules of the Examination, all these candidates have to apply again in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I). for IFoS (Main) Examination, 2022. The dates and important instructions for filling up the DAF-I and its submission will be announced in due course on the website of the Commission.”

Recently, the commission announced UPSC Results 2021. All top three positions went to the women. While Shruti Sharma topped the exam, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla secured the second and third positions respectively. As per UPSC, 685 candidates, of them 508 men and 177 women, qualified for services and the commission also recommended their names for appointment to various central departments, UPSC said.