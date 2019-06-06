UPSC exam date calendar 2019-20 released at upsc.gov.in | Check here

Published: June 6, 2019 6:58:13 PM

UPSC exam date calendar 2020: The exam/recruitment calendar for various examinations under the Union Public Service Commission has been released at upsc.gov.in. Check now.

UPSC exam date calendar 2020: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calender for all the exams that are lined up to be conducted next year at upsc.gov.in. Candidates aspiring to take part in the UPSC recruitment process can visit the official website of UPSC now to check the dates of all the upcoming examination and then start their preparations accordingly. UPSC is one of the most sought after recruiting agency that is responsible for conducting examinations for the appointment of personnel for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. The Commission sees the application of lakhs appear for various examinations every year. Check the details below to know more.

UPSC exam date calendar 2020: Check dates for some Examinations / Recruitment Tests here

  • Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Date of Notification – September 25, 2019
Last Date for receipt of Applications – October 15, 2019
Date of commencement of Exam – January 5, 2020

  • C.D.S. Examination (I), 2020

Date of Notification – October 30, 2019
Last Date for receipt of Applications – November 19, 2019
Date of commencement of Exam – February 2, 2020

  • N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020

Date of Notification – January 8, 2020
Last Date for receipt of Applications – January 28, 2020
Date of commencement of Exam – April 19, 2020

  • Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020

Date of Notification – February 2, 2020
Last Date for receipt of Applications – March 3, 2020
Date of commencement of Exam – May 31, 2020

  • I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2020

Date of Notification – March 25, 2020
Last Date for receipt of Applications – April 13, 2020
Date of commencement of Exam – June 26, 2020

  • Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020

Date of Notification – April 22, 2020
Last Date for receipt of Applications – May 12, 2020
Date of commencement of Exam – August 9, 2020

  • Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020

Date of commencement of Exam – September 18, 2020

UPSC exam date 2019: Time-table for Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019

  • June 28, 2019 (Friday)

General English – 9 AM to 12 Noon
General Studies – 2 PM to 5 PM

  • June 29, 2019 ( Saturday)

General Economics-I – 9 AM to 12 Noon
Statistics – I (Objective) – 9 AM to 11 AM

General Economics-II – 2 PM to 5 PM
Statistics – II (Objective) – 2 PM to 4 PM

  • June 30, 2019 (Sunday)

General Economics-III – 9 AM to 12 Noon
Statistics –III (Descriptive) – 9 AM to 12 Noon

Indian Economics – 2 PM to 5 PM
Statistics – IV (Descriptive) – 2 PM to 5 PM

More about Indian Economic Service/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Indian Economic Service (IES)/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2019 for the appointment of candidates to 32 IES officers and 33 ISS officers. The application process for the same was conducted in the months of March – April earlier this year.

