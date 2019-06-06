UPSC exam date calendar 2019-20 released at upsc.gov.in | Check here

UPSC exam date calendar 2020:\u00a0The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the exam calender for all the exams that are lined up to be conducted next year at upsc.gov.in. Candidates aspiring to take part in the UPSC recruitment process can visit the official website of UPSC now to check the dates of all the upcoming examination and then start their preparations accordingly. UPSC is one of the most sought after recruiting agency that is responsible for conducting examinations for the appointment of personnel for All India services and group A & group B of Central services. The Commission sees the application of lakhs appear for various examinations every year. Check the details below to know more. UPSC exam date calendar 2020: Check dates for some Examinations \/ Recruitment Tests here Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 Date of Notification - September 25, 2019 Last Date for receipt of Applications - October 15, 2019 Date of commencement of Exam - January 5, 2020 C.D.S. Examination (I), 2020 Date of Notification - October 30, 2019 Last Date for receipt of Applications - November 19, 2019 Date of commencement of Exam - February 2, 2020 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2020 Date of Notification - January 8, 2020 Last Date for receipt of Applications - January 28, 2020 Date of commencement of Exam - April 19, 2020 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2020 Date of Notification - February 2, 2020 Last Date for receipt of Applications - March 3, 2020 Date of commencement of Exam - May 31, 2020 I.E.S. Examination, 2020 Date of Notification - March 25, 2020 Last Date for receipt of Applications - April 13, 2020 Date of commencement of Exam - June 26, 2020 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2020 Date of Notification - April 22, 2020 Last Date for receipt of Applications - May 12, 2020 Date of commencement of Exam - August 9, 2020 Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2020 Date of commencement of Exam - September 18, 2020 UPSC exam date 2019: Time-table for Indian Economic Service\/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019 June 28, 2019 (Friday) General English - 9 AM to 12 Noon General Studies - 2 PM to 5 PM June 29, 2019 ( Saturday) General Economics-I - 9 AM to 12 Noon Statistics \u2013 I (Objective) - 9 AM to 11 AM General Economics-II - 2 PM to 5 PM Statistics \u2013 II (Objective) - 2 PM to 4 PM June 30, 2019 (Sunday) General Economics-III - 9 AM to 12 Noon Statistics \u2013III (Descriptive) - 9 AM to 12 Noon Indian Economics - 2 PM to 5 PM Statistics \u2013 IV (Descriptive) - 2 PM to 5 PM More about Indian Economic Service\/Indian Statistical Service Examination 2019 The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Indian Economic Service (IES)\/Indian Statistical Service (ISS) Examination 2019 for the appointment of candidates to 32 IES officers and 33 ISS officers. The application process for the same was conducted in the months of March - April earlier this year.