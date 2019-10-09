UPSC Exam Date 2020: Union Public Service Commission recruitment process – all you need to know

UPSC Exam Date 2020!

UPSC Exam Date 2020: The application process is open for multiple posts on offer by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in for a number of posts on offer. Candidates who wish to take part in the UPSC recruitment process can visit the official website now and fill the application form for the same. Currently, UPSC has invited applications for Engineering Service Examination 2020 along with Combined Geo-Scientist Examination 2020. The last date to fill the application form for the above-mentioned exams is October 15. Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to know about the recruitment process for the two exams, check the details and then apply for the same.

UPSC Exam Date 2020: Engineering Service Examination

The Union Public Service Commission has invited candidates to apply for the Engineering Service Examination. Candidates will be shortlisted for selection on the basis of this examination for the post of Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering.

Preliminary/Stage‐I Examination date – January 5, 2020 onwards

Post Details –

The recruitment through this examination will be made to the following posts –

Category I‐Civil Engineering

Category II‐Mechanical Engineering

Category III‐Electrical Engineering

Category IV‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering

The number of vacancies to be filled on the results of the examination is expected to be approximately 495.

Age Limit – A candidate for this examination must have attained the age of 21 years and must not have attained the age of 30 years on the 1st January, 2020.

Educational Qualification – Interested candidates should have a degree in Engineering from a University incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India.

How to Apply – Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to fill in all the necessary details and upload all the required documents towards the fulfilment of their application. The applications have to be filled before or by October 15, 2019 till 6 PM after which the application link will be deactivated.

UPSC Exam Date 2020: Combined Geo-Scientist Examination

The Union Public Service Commission has invited candidates to apply for the Combined Geo-Scientist Examination. Through this examination, candidates will be shortlisted for posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines along with posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources.

Online Application can be withdrawn – October 22, 2019 to 28 till 6 PM

Computer Based Test date Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination – January 19, 2020

Post Details –

Category-I : (Posts in the Geological Survey of India, Ministry of Mines)

(i) Geologist, Group A : 79 posts

(ii) Geophysicist, Group A : 05 posts

(iii) Chemist. Group A : 15 posts

Category-II: (Posts in the Central Ground Water Board, Ministry of Water Resources)

(i) Junior Hydrogeologists (Scientist B), Group A : 03 posts

How to Apply – Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in. They will be required to fill in all the necessary details and upload all the required documents towards the fulfilment of their application. The applications have to be filled before or by October 15, 2019 till 6 PM after which the application link will be deactivated.