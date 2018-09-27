UPSC Exam Date 2018: Union Public Service Commission announces Civil Services Examination date at upsc.gov.in; check details

UPSC exam date 2018: The Union Public Service Commission has announced the examination date for Civil Services (IAS) 2019 on its official website at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to appear for this prominent public service examination can mark their calendar in order to get ready for the same. According to the examination calendar, the detailed notification for Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019 will be released on February 19, 2019, by UPSC, whereas the application process for the same will end on March 18, 2019. The IAS preliminary examination will be conducted on Sunday, June 2, 2018. Candidates who successfully qualify the prelims will be able to appear for the mains examination that is scheduled to take place on September 20, 2019.
Along with the Civil Services Examination date, the commission has also released important dates for other prominent examinations like Engineering Services, CDS (I), CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2019, N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, Combined Medical Services Examination, Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, among others. Check out the list UPSC calender as released by the commission below.
|S. No
|Name of Examination
|Date of Notification
|Last Date for receipt of Applications
|Date of commencement of Examination
|1
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019
|26.09.2018
|22.10.2018
|06/01/19
|2
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|20.01.2019
|3
|C.D.S. Examination (I), 2019
|31.10.2018
|26.11.2018
|03/02/19
|4
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|24.02.2019
|5
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE-2019
|05/12/18
|31.12.2018
|03/03/19
|6
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|10/03/19
|7
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (I), 2019
|09/01/19
|04/02/19
|21.04.2019
|8
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2019
|02/06/19
|19.02.2019
|18.03.2019
|9
|Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2019
|through CS(P) Examination 2019
|10
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2019
|20.03.2019
|16.04.2019
|28.06.2019
|11
|Combined Geo-Scientist and Geologist Examination, 2019
|20.03.2019
|16.04.2019
|28.06.2019
|12
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|07/07/19
|13
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2019
|30.06.2019
|14
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2019
|10/04/19
|06/05/19
|21.07.2019
|15
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|11/08/19
|16
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2019
|24.04.2019
|20.05.2019
|18.08.2019
|17
|C.D.S. Examination (II), 2019
|12/06/19
|08/07/19
|08/09/19
|18
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|15.09.2019
|19
|Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019
|20.09.2019
|20
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|20.10.2019
|21
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), 2019
|07/08/19
|03/09/19
|17.11.2019
|22
|Reserved for UPSC RT/ Examination
|24.11.2019
|23
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2019
|01/12/19
|24
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|18.09.2019
|10/10/19
|14.12.2019
Note: The dates of notification, commencement and duration of Examinations/ RTs are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant, as per UPSC.
Meanwhile, the Union Public Service Commission on Wednesday had released the official notification for Indian Engineering Services (IES) Pre (Preliminary) Examination 2019 on its official website. Candidates need to note that the last date to apply online for the examination is October 22, 2018. The exam is being conducted as a part of the recruitment programme for Services/ Posts under categories like- Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering and ‐Electronics & Telecommunication Engineering. For details, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC to know more.