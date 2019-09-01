UPSC exam 2019: Last date to apply online for NDA, NA 2 recruitment soon at upsc.gov.in | Check details

All about UPSC NDA, NA 2 recruitment exam 2019!

UPSC exam 2019: Last few days left to apply for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC)’s NDA, NA II recruitment process at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC now to fill the online application form for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The exam for the same will take place in the month of November later this year. Candidates need to note that the striped rewarded to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e. during the training period at IMA: Rs 56100 per month (Starting pay in Level 10). Check the details below to know more.

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA 2 date sheet

Last date for submission of application form: September 3, 2019

Online Applications can be withdrawn – From September 10, 2019 to September 17, 2019 (till 6PM)

NDA NA (II) exam date: November 17, 2019

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA 2 Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Unmarried male candidates born not before January 2, 2001 and not later than January 1, 2004 are eligible for the exam.

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy – Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th from a recognised board.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy – Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th with Physics and Mathematics from a recognised board.

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA 2 post details

National Defence Academy (NDA) – 370 [including 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air (including 28 for Ground Duties)]

Naval Academy (NA) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) – 45

UPSC exam 2019: Here’s how you can apply for NDA, NA 2

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA) on the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in. They will have to pay the application fees and upload all required documents towards the fulfilment of the application. The application fees are Rs 100 and candidates need to keep a copy of their scanned photograph and signature handy as they will need the same while filling the form.