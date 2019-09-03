UPSC exam 2019: Application process for NDA, NA II ends today at upsc.gov.in | Apply Now

UPSC exam 2019 update!

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA II aspirants take note! Today is the last date to apply online for the National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination (II) at upsc.gov.in. Interested candidates can rush to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) now to fill the form. The online applications are open only till 6 PM today. Interested candidates need to make sure that they fill the online application before the application process ends, otherwise, their applications will be considered invalid.

Through the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy examination, candidates will be selected the Army Wing of National Defence Academy, as well as for the Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy. The exam for the same will take place in the month of November later this year. Check the details below to know more.

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA II post details

National Defence Academy (NDA) – 370 [including 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air (including 28 for Ground Duties)]

Naval Academy (NA) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) – 45

UPSC exam 2019: Salary

Striped rewarded to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e. during the training period at IMA: Rs 56100 per month (Starting pay in Level 10).

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA II date sheet

Online Applications can be withdrawn – From September 10, 2019 to September 17, 2019 (till 6 PM)

NDA NA (II) exam date: November 17, 2019

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA II Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Unmarried male candidates born not before January 2, 2001 and not later than January 1, 2004 are eligible for the exam.

Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th from a recognised board. For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy – Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th with Physics and Mathematics from a recognised board.

UPSC exam 2019: How to apply for NDA, NA II

Interested candidates can visit the official website of UPSC online at https://upsconline.nic.in to fill the online application before the application deadline ends. They will be required to fill both parts of the Registration form to complete the process.