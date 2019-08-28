UPSC exam 2019: All about NDA, NA 2 exam dates, salary, eligibility, other recruitment notification details here

UPSC NDA, NA 2 exam 2019!

UPSC exam 2019: Here is your chance to serve the nation! Apply now to take part in the recruitment process for the National Defence Academy (NDA) and Naval Academy (NA). The Union Public Service Commission has invited application for the same at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to take part in the same can apply now on the official website. The National Defence Academy & Naval Academy (II) Examination is all set to take place in the month of November this year. Candidates can take note of the details mentioned below and then apply for the same.

UPSC exam 2019: Important dates

Last date for submission of application form: September 3, 2019

Online Applications can be withdrawn – From September 10, 2019 to September 17, 2019 (till 6PM)

NDA NA (II) exam date: November 17, 2019

UPSC exam 2019: NDA, NA II post details

National Defence Academy (NDA) – 370 [including 208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 120 for Air (including 28 for Ground Duties)]

Naval Academy (NA) (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme) – 45

UPSC exam 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Age limit – Unmarried male candidates born not before January 2, 2001 and not later than January 1, 2004 are eligible for the exam.

For Army Wing of National Defence Academy – Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th from a recognised board.

For Air Force and Naval Wings of National Defence Academy and for the 10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme at the Indian Naval Academy – Candidates interested in this exam should have passed class 12th with Physics and Mathematics from a recognised board.

UPSC exam 2019: Salary

Fixed Stipend for Cadet Training –

Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in Service Academies i.e. during training period at IMA: Rs 56100 per month (Starting pay in Level 10)

Rank-wise pay –

Lt – Level 10: (Rs 56,100 – Rs 1,77,500)

Capt – Level 10 B: (Rs 61,300- Rs 1,93,900)

Maj – Level 11: (Rs 69,400 – Rs 2,07,200)

Lt Col – Level 12A: (Rs 1,21,200 – Rs 2,12,400)

Col – Level 13: (Rs 1,30,600- Rs 2,15,900)

Brig – Level 13A: (Rs 1,39,600- Rs 2,17,600)

Major General – Level 14: (Rs 1,44,200- Rs 2,18,200)

Lt Gen HAG Scale Level 15: (Rs 1, 82, 200- Rs 2,24,100)

HAG+Scale Level 16: (Rs 2,05,400 – Rs 2,24,400)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lt Gen(NFSG) Level 17: (Rs 2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS Level 18: (Rs 2,50,000/-) (fixed)

UPSC exam 2019: How to apply for NDA, NA (II)

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for NDA, NA (II) exam by filling the online application that is available at upsconline.nic.in. They need to keep their scanned photograph and signature handy while filling the form as they will be required to upload the same to complete the process. Candidates will also have to pay Rs 100 as application fees towards the fulfilment of the application.