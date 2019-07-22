UPSC exam 2019: All about Civil Services Mains examination | Check date, syllabus, other details

All about Civil Services Mains examination 2019!

UPSC exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this month had released the results for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination at upsc.gov.in. All those candidates whose name and roll numbers were there on the result sheet have qualified to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019. While the candidature of all the selected candidates is provisional, they will have to apply in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) again for the Civil Services Main Examination that will be conducted in the month of September this year. Check the details mentioned below to check the exam dates and syllabus for the upcoming Mains examination and then prepare accordingly.

UPSC exam 2019: Time table for Civil Services Mains examination

September 20, 2019 (Friday)

Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper‐I Essay

Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: No Paper

September 21, 2019 (Saturday)

Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper‐II General Studies‐I

Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper‐III General Studies‐II

September 22, 2019 (Sunday)

Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper‐IV General Studies‐III

Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper‐V General Studies‐IV

September 28, 2019 (Saturday)

Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper A – Indian Language (Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipur/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/

Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script)/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu)

Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper B – English

September 29, 2019 (Sunday)

Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper VI (Optional Paper-1) – Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipur/ Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English

Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper VII (Optional Paper-II) – Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/

Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public

Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:

Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipur/ Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English

UPSC exam 2019: Civil Services Mains Examination Syllabus

PAPER-I

For this paper, candidates will be required to write essays on multiple topics. They will be expected to keep closely to the subject of the essay to arrange their ideas in orderly fashion, and to write concisely. Credit will be given for effective and exact expression

PAPER-II -General Studies-I

This paper will have questions based on the Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society.

PAPER-III -General Studies-II

This paper will have questions based on Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations.

PAPER-IV -General Studies-III

This paper will have questions based on Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management.

PAPER-V – General Studies-IV

This paper will have questions based on Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude.

Note: To check the whole Main examination syllabus, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.