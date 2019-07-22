UPSC exam 2019: All about Civil Services Mains examination | Check date, syllabus, other details

UPSC exam 2019: The Civil Services Mains exam will be conducted by the Union Public Service Commission in the month of September this year. Check details here to know the UPSC exam date, other details.
UPSC exam 2019: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) earlier this month had released the results for the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination at upsc.gov.in. All those candidates whose name and roll numbers were there on the result sheet have qualified to appear for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2019. While the candidature of all the selected candidates is provisional, they will have to apply in the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) again for the Civil Services Main Examination that will be conducted in the month of September this year. Check the details mentioned below to check the exam dates and syllabus for the upcoming Mains examination and then prepare accordingly.
UPSC exam 2019: Time table for Civil Services Mains examination
- September 20, 2019 (Friday)
Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper‐I Essay
Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: No Paper
- September 21, 2019 (Saturday)
Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper‐II General Studies‐I
Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper‐III General Studies‐II
- September 22, 2019 (Sunday)
Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper‐IV General Studies‐III
Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper‐V General Studies‐IV
- September 28, 2019 (Saturday)
Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper A – Indian Language (Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipur/Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/
Santhali (Devanagari/Olchiki Script)/Sindhi (Devanagari/Arabic Script)/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu)
Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper B – English
- September 29, 2019 (Sunday)
Forenoon Session – 9 AM to 12 Noon: Paper VI (Optional Paper-1) – Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/ Electrical Engineering/Geography/Geology/History/Law/Management/Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:
Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipur/ Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English
Afternoon Session – 2 PM to 5 PM: Paper VII (Optional Paper-II) – Agriculture/Animal Husbandry & Veterinary Science/Anthropology/ Botany/Chemistry/Civil Engineering/ Commerce & Accountancy/Economics/
Electrical Engineering/Geography/ Geology/History/Law/Management/ Mathematics/Mechanical Engineering/ Medical Science/Philosophy/Physics/ Political Science & International Relations/Psychology/Public
Administration/Sociology/Statistics/ Zoology/Literature of any one of the following languages:
Assamese/Bengali/Bodo/Dogri/ Gujarati/Hindi/Kannada/Kashmiri/ Konkani/Maithilli/Malayalam/Manipur/ Marathi/Nepali/Odia/Punjabi/Sanskrit/ Santhali/Sindhi/Tamil/Telugu/Urdu/ English
UPSC exam 2019: Civil Services Mains Examination Syllabus
PAPER-I
For this paper, candidates will be required to write essays on multiple topics. They will be expected to keep closely to the subject of the essay to arrange their ideas in orderly fashion, and to write concisely. Credit will be given for effective and exact expression
PAPER-II -General Studies-I
This paper will have questions based on the Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society.
PAPER-III -General Studies-II
This paper will have questions based on Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations.
PAPER-IV -General Studies-III
This paper will have questions based on Technology, Economic Development, Bio diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management.
PAPER-V – General Studies-IV
This paper will have questions based on Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude.
Note: To check the whole Main examination syllabus, candidates can visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.