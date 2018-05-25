UPSC exam 2018 alert! Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants

UPSC exam 2018: Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2018 on 03.06.2018 (Sunday) all over India.

UPSC exam 2018: In a major development for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services aspirants, the commission has announced the exam date, time and schedule for the same at upsc.gov.in. The official release on the website states “Union Public Service Commission will be conducting the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2018 on 03.06.2018 (Sunday) all over India. As on date, more than 50% candidates have downloaded their e-Admit Cards from the Commission’s website (https://www.upsc.gov.in). Those candidates, who have not yet downloaded their e-Admit Card, are advised to do so urgently to avoid last minute rush.”

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination date, time:

The release further states that the candidates should note that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 02:20 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after the closure of the entry. The Candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the e-Admit Card.

UPSC Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination e-Admit Card: The Commission has uploaded the e-Admit Card for the convenience of the admitted candidates on its website (https://www.upsc.gov.in). The candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Cards and take a printout thereof. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted Venue for appearing at the Examination. The candidates are advised to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid the last minute rush. “Important Instructions to the candidates” must be read carefully by the candidates.

In case the photograph is not clear, blurred or not available on the eAdmit Card, candidates will have to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each Session) along with proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card, Driving License, Passport, Voter ID Card etc. and the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the Examination for appearing at the Examination with an undertaking. No paper Admit Card will be issued for this Examination.