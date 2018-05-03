UPSC exam 2018: Recruitment notification released at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in; check important updates

UPSC exam 2018: In order to secure a post in the above-mentioned service, candidates need to qualify the Combined Medical Services Examination.

UPSC exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the recruitment notification for Combined Medical Services at upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the same can visit the official website of UPSC to apply for the same now. In order to secure a post in the above-mentioned service, candidates need to qualify the Combined Medical Services Examination. The last date to submit the application form for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018, is May 25. The written examination for Combined Medical Service for two objective papers will be conducted in Computer-based mode. While the total of posts is on offer is still being finalised, till now 454 seats will be filled through this examination.

Mentioned below are the details candidates need to know in order to apply for the UPSC examination-

UPSC exam 2018: How to apply for Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018-

Step 1: Visit the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in

Step 2: Now click on the link that says ‘ONLINE APPLICATION FOR VARIOUS EXAMINATIONS OF UPSC’

Step 3: now adjacent to Combined Medical Services Examination, click on ‘Click Here for PART I’

Step 4: Complete the Part 1 of registration by entering all the required informations

Step 5: Now move on to the Part 2 of the registration process

Step 6: Complete the part 2 registration to complete the process

UPSC exam 2018: Services/Posts to be filled through the Combined Medical Services Examination, 2018-

(i) Assistant Divisional Medical Officer in the Railways – 300

(ii) Assistant Medical Officer in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Services – 16

(iii) Junior Scale Posts in Central Health Services – 138

(iv) General Duty Medical Officer in New Delhi Municipal Council – NIL

(v) General Duty Medical Gr.-II in East Delhi Municipal Corporation, North Delhi Municipal Corporation and South Delhi Municipal Corporation- NIL

UPSC exam 2018: Eligibility criteria-

A candidate must be either a Citizen of India, or a subject of Nepal, or a subject of Bhutan, or a Tibetan refugee who came over to India before the 1st January, 1962 with the intention of permanently settling in India. or a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka or East African Countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia or from Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

A candidate for this examination must not have attained the age of 32 years as on 1st August, 2018, i.e. the candidate must have been born not earlier than 2nd August, 1986.

For admission to the examination, a candidate should have passed the written and practical parts of the final M.B.B.S. Examination

Candidates must be physically and medically fit according to the physical/medical standards for the Combined Medical Services Examination 2018

UPSC exam 2018: Scheme of Examination-

The examination shall be conducted according to the following plan-

Part-I: COMPUTER BASED EXAMINATION – (500 marks)

The candidates will take the Computer based examination in two Papers, each Paper carrying a maximum of 250 marks. Each Paper will be of two hours duration.

Part-II: Personality Test: (100 Marks):

Personality test carrying 100 marks of such of the candidates who qualify on the results of the Computer based examination.