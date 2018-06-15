UPSC Exam 2018: Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants at upsc.gov.in

The commission has stated in its notice that the Engineering Services (Main) Examination – 2018 will be conducted on July 1, 2018 (Sunday) across various centres/venues all over India.

UPSC Exam 2018: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has issued a notice at upsc.gov.in for all Indian Engineering Services aspirants. The commission has stated in its notice that the Engineering Services (Main) Examination – 2018 will be conducted on July 1, 2018 (Sunday) across various centres/venues all over India. It further stated that the e-Admit Card has been uploaded on the official website for the convenience of the admitted candidates. The notice further says that “the admitted candidates are advised to download their e-Admit Card for Examination and take a printout thereof. The admitted candidates will have to produce the printout of their e-Admit Card at the allotted venue for appearing in the examination.”

NOTE: Candidates are advised by the Union Public Service Commission to take a printout of the e-Admit Card well in advance to avoid last minute rush. In addition to this, the “Important Instructions to the candidates” must be read carefully by the candidates.

Candidates need to note that the entry into the examination venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the examination i.e. 08:50 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and at 01:50 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. To avoid any last minute rush, candidates need to report 30 minutes prior at the venue otherwise they will not be allowed to enter into the Examination Venue. The notice further states that ‘candidates should also note that they shall not be allowed to appear at any other Examination Venue except the Examination Venue mentioned in the eAdmit Card.’

In case of any discrepancy in the admit cards-

In case, the candidate’s photograph is not visible or available on the e-Admit Card, candidates are advised to carry two (2) identical photographs (one photograph for each session) along with proof of Identity such as Aadhaar Card, Identity Card or Voter Identity Card or Passport or Driving License along with the printout of e-Admit Card at the Venue of the examination along with an undertaking.

In case of any other discrepancy in the e-Admit Card, the same may be communicated to the Commission immediately at e-mail ID usengg-upsc@nic.in latest by 21st June, 2018 to enable the Commission to take a decision in the matter.

Other Important details-

– Candidates are advised to bring Black Ball Point Pen as they will be required to fill the Attendance List with Black Ball Point Pen only.

– Candidates need to submit representations, if any, on the questions asked in the Question Papers of this Examination to the Commission through the “Online Question Paper Representation Portal (QPRep)”. The link for the same is https://upsconline.nic.in/miscellaneous/QPRep/. Candidates can access this link from July 2-8, 2018 only.