UPSC exam 2018: Denied late entry into examination hall, aspirant commits suicide in Delhi

In a shocking incident, a UPSC aspirant allegedly committed suicide in Delhi after being denied entry to the examination hall. The student reportedly reached the examination centre late and was not allowed to sit in for the test, following which he hanged himself. The police have found a suicide note in which the student has clearly mentioned the reason behind his suicide and said that the rules are ok, but sometimes it should be relaxed for a better cause. The cops are meanwhile investigating the matter. The probe is underway.

As per the report by News 18, the student was living in a rented room in Rajendra Nagar, Delhi, where he was preparing for the examination. The examinee had to go to the centre at Paharganj on Sunday to take the examination but after getting late for the test, he was turned away from there. This frustrated student then decided to take this extreme step, police said.

“It may also be noted that entry into the Examination Venue shall be closed 10 minutes before the scheduled commencement of the Examination i.e. 09:20 A.M. for the Forenoon Session and 02:20 P.M. for the Afternoon Session. No candidate shall be allowed the entry into the Examination Venue after closure of the entry,” according to an advisory issued by the UPSE prior to the examination.

The incident comes amid a string of unfortunate cases of students taking up similar tragic steps due to stress over the exams or the results. Eight students, including six girls, allegedly committed suicide in five districts of the state after the results of Class 10 and 12 Madhya Pradesh board examinations were declared last month. While some of these students failed to clear their examinations, others took their lives as they had not fared as per the expectations.

Similarly, a Class 12 student identified as Karan Kande, jumped off the sixth floor of a building in Bhopal’s Koh-e-Fiza, before the results were announced. The 20-year-old boy feared that he would fail in the exams. Unfortunately for Kande, his premonition turned out to be true, with his friends claiming that he could not pass the exams. While, 16-year-old Vinay Sharma, a Class 10 student, allegedly hanged himself in Mahidpur locality of Ujjain district after he failed in five subjects.