UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2022 released at upsc.gov.in, Check exam and admit card dates here

UPSC ESE Interview Schedule 2022: After successfully announcing the mains result, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the interview process for recruitment to the various posts through Engineering Services Examination, 2022. The commission has now released an update regarding the interview process on its website. According to the notice, the commission has scheduled the interview from 7 October onwards. Detailed information about the exam dates and admit cards have been uploaded on the official website.

According to the notice released on the official website of UPSC, the Personality Tests (Interviews) of written qualified candidates for the Engineering Services Examination, 2022 are scheduled to be held on October 07 onwards. The admit cards for the same will be uploaded on the official website in due course of time. All the candidates have been advised to check the official website for the latest updates. Candidates should note that no request for change in the date and time of the Personality Test (Interview) will be entertained.

Further, Considering the current COVID-19 pandemic situation and practice followed in the previous years, the commission has decided to reimburse the lowest ‘to’ ‘fro’ air fare for traveling by any Airlines to the outstation candidates for attending Interviews/ PT Boards subject to the following conditions:-

The air tickets of the lowest available fare of Economy class should be booked through the following authorized travel agents only, immediately booked after downloading the hall ticket.

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation) M/s Balmer Lawrie & Co. M/s Ashoka Travels & Tours

2. The nearest airport will be determined on the basis of the addresses given by the candidates in their Detailed Application Forms.

3. Second/ Sleeper class train fare (Mail Express) will be reimbursed if the candidates perform their journey by Rail irrespective of Class in accordance with para 132 of Supplementary Rules.

4. Candidates will have to submit hard copies/print out of a ticket in case of Train journey and print out of ticket along with Boarding Pass for onward journey and print out of a ticket for the return journey in case of Air Travel, along with the prescribed T.A. claim form duly filled in duplicate.

5. The reimbursement of airfare will not be allowed against the Tickets booked through any mode other than the authorized travel agents, i.e. IRCTC, Balmer Lawrie & Co., and Ashoka Travels & Tours.