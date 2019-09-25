UPSC ESE 2020: Apply online for engineering posts; check eligibility, exam pattern

The last date to apply for UPSE ESE 2020 is in October 2019, whereas the preliminary exam is slated to be conducted in January.

UPSC ESE 2020 notification: The Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2020 notification was released by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday. A total of 495 vacancies are to be filled through the UPSC ESE 2020 recruitment. It must be noted that this also includes 21 posts for the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD). The recruitment is being done to fill posts in various disciplines – electrical engineering, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, and electronics and telecommunication engineer, as per the official notification.

Candidates should know that they can start applying by visiting the official website – upsc.gov.in. The last date to apply for UPSE ESE 2020 is October 15, 2019, whereas the preliminary exam is slated to be conducted on January 5.

UPSC ESE 2020: Exam pattern

There will be three stages for the UPSC ESE 2020. The first stage (Preliminary/Stage-I) will consist of two objective type papers for a total of 500 marks – Paper 1 carrying 200 marks and Paper II weighing 300 marks.

The second stage (Main/Stage-II) will have two subjective papers with questions pertaining to the candidate’s engineering field. Each of these papers will have a duration of three hours and will be of 300 marks. The final selection stage will be consist of a personality test which will be marked out of 200.

After the candidate has successfully cleared the preliminary exam, they will be then called for the mains exam. It must be kept in mind that the right to fix minimum qualifying marks in any papers of the exam is reserved by the commission.

To note, there will be negative marking for those who mark wrong answers in the objective type question papers.

UPSC ESE 2020: Eligibility criteria

In terms of education qualification for the exam, candidates must hold a degree in engineering from a recognised university or institute. Applicants must have attained the age of 21 years and must be less than 30 years old on the 1st January, 2020. There is a relaxation given to the candidates from the reserved category.

UPSC ESE 2020: How to apply online

Step 1: Head to the official website – upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the online application link on the homepage

Step 3: Once you are redirected to a new page, select the UPSC CSE link

Step 4: Select part I and then fill the form

Step 5: Choose part II and again fill the form

Step 6: Upload the required image

Step 7: Make the payment

The registration fees for UPSC ESE 2020 has been set at Rs 200. Those who are from the reserved category are exempted from paying this fees.