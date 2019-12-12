UPSC Engineering Services prelims admit card 2020 released: All you need to know

The exam will be held to fill up a number of posts.

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has come out with admit card for the Indian Engineering Services (IES) preliminary exam, slated to be held on January 5 next year. Candidates can download their admit card at the official website upsc.gov.in.

The exam will be held to fill up as many as 500 vacancies in several departments under the central government. Candidates may note that admit cards will be available on the website till the date of the exam. Any candidate without admit cards will not be allowed to sit for the exam. It will be conducted in two shifts. The first exam will be held from 9 am to 12 noon, the second exam will be from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Apart from print copy of admit card, candidates are also advised to bring original photo identity card, whose number is given in the admit card in order to get to the examination hall, the official notification said.

Here’s how candidates can download their admit cards

Step 1: Candidates may first visit the official website, upsc.gov.in

Step 2: Now, they may click on the link ‘UPSC e-admit card engineering services’ which is under ‘whats’ news’ section

Step 3: After this, candidates will be redirected to the next page

Step 4: They may now click on the link ‘click here to download’

Step 5: Candidate may now click on ‘proceed’

Step 6: Next, candidates may fill the information.

Step 7. After this, they may click on the submit button

Step 8: Admit card will now appear

Step 9. Candidates may now download it for future purpose.

UPSC had also asked candidates to keep their admit cards saved till the results are announced.

Last month, the commission had come out with a notice application for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) exam. The last date to apply was November 19.