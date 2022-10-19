UPSC Engineering services (preliminary) exam 2022: Exam schedule released; here’s how you can check

In good news for candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the time table for the Engineering services (preliminary) examination. With the exam scheduled to be held on February 19, 2023, candidates may check the timetable at the official website upsc.gov.in.

It is important to note that the exam will be held in two slots on the above said day. While the first exam will be held from 10 am to 12 noon, the second exam will start at 2 pm and will end at 5 pm. The commission has also announced that the first exam will comprise of general studies and engineering aptitude papers. It will be an objective type and will carry the total mark of 200.

Similarly, the second paper will comprise civil, mechanical, electronics, and telecom engineering. It it will be a total of 300 marks, and it will be an objective as well as a discipline-specific exam. Candidates who clear the preliminary exam will qualify for the Mains exam, dates for which will be announced later.

Importantly, the commission is looking to fill up 327 vacancies. They will be selected for posts including Mechanical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics, and Telecommunication Engineering.

Here’s how candidates can check their exam dates.

* Candidates may first visit the official website – upsc.gov.in

* Once inside the homepage, they are required to search for the section ‘Whats New’

* Now, they will have to click on the link saying ‘Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023’.

* After this, they will have to click on the link ‘ Examination Time Table’.

* Once candidates are able to find exam time table they are required to download the same.

* Keep it safe for future use.

For any further information, candidates may check the official website. Meanwhile, earlier this week, UPSC launched an android mobile app that will help candidates check examination and recruitment-related information, an official statement said. It is available on Google Play Store.