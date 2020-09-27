UPSC Engineering Services Mains Exam: Admit card released, check how to download

Upon clicking the link, candidates will be directed to a new window for downloading their admit card.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit card for the UPSC Engineering Services (Mains) exam. All candidates who have qualified in the preliminary stage of the exam can download their admit card from the official website of the commission- upsc.gov.in. The Mains exam is going to be conducted at different exam centres across the country on October 18.

The exam has been scheduled to be conducted in two shifts of the day: Morning (9 AM to 12 PM) and Afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). All candidates who have qualified the prelims exam should note that they should compulsorily download the admit card and report to their designated exam centres to successfully appear in the exam.

How to download admit card

Candidates will need to visit the official website of the UPSC — upsc.gov.in.

Upon reaching the homepage of the website, candidates would be able to see UPSC ESE/IES 2020 Mains Admit Card flashing on the screen among the latest notifications.

Upon clicking the link, candidates will be directed to a new window for downloading their admit card.

Candidates will be asked to fill in their names and other vital credentials such as roll number, registration number among others.

After being directed to their respective admit cards, candidates can download a copy of it and get its print out.

Candidates are also supposed to comply with all the directions and instructions mentioned on their admit cards to appear in their exam without any glitches.

In addition to the general instructions mentioned on their hall tickets, candidates must carry a face mask and a hand sanitiser bottle in view of the Coronavirus pandemic. Candidates will also be required to maintain social distancing guidelines while they are present at the exam centres.