UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2021, Date: Civil Services Prelims Examination on June 27; detailed notification soon

No change in schedule for UPSC CSE Prelims 2021 exams, says commission

UPSC CSE Prelims Notification 2021: CSE 2021 notification is due but the Union Public service commission, which conducts the examination every year along with other exams for recruitment to sevral government services, has confirmed it will conduct civil services prelims 2021 exams on June 27.

“CS(P)E-2021 (including IFoS(P)E-2021) shall be conducted as per already declared schedule on 27.06.2021. Detailed Notifications for CSE-2021 and IFoSE-2021 shall be published in due course,” said a notification by the Commission.

The Mains examination is scheduled to be held from 17th September 2021, as per the USPC 2021 Calendar. The Prelims for Indian Forest Services Exam is conducted along with UPSC CSE Prelims every year but the Mains this year will be held from 21st November onwards.

Candidates can start applying at the website upsc.gov.in once the notification is out. The preliminary test consists of paper-I and II, both MCQ based questions carrying a total of 400 marks. Minimum qualifying marks for Paper II is 33 per cent.

The centre has earlier agreed to give an extra chance to the aspirants who appeared for the exam last year amid a pandemic. The government told the Supreme Court that the UPSC civil services aspirants who exhausted their last attempt in 2020 and are otherwise not age-barred will get extra chance to appear this year. However, these conditions will be treated as an exception and not, as a rule, the government reiterated.

The decision was made after UPSC aspirants made a plea that a lot of students could not give their best during the 2020 UPSC Exams and thus deserve another chance.

Civil Services exams were held on October 4 last year. The exam scheduled for May had to be postponed due to the pandemic. The Mains were held between January 8 and 17 this year for 10,000 students. The results are awaited.