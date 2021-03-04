  • MORE MARKET STATS

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: Registration process begins, check all details here

March 4, 2021 5:05 PM

There are around 712 posts that will be filled through the examination. The prelims exam 2021 will be held on June 27.

upsc prelim exam 2021The registration process has started and aspirants can apply till 6 pm on March 24.

UPSC CSE Prelims 2021: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification regarding the registration process of the civil service prelims exam (CSE) 2021. The registration process has started and aspirants can apply till 6 pm on March 24. The registration can be done on websites upsconline.nic.in or upsc.gov.in. IAS Prelims Exam 2021 will be the first stage exam of the three stages that candidates have to clear. There will two Objective Multiple Choice papers in the prelims and those who clear it will become eligible for the written or Mains Exam.

According to a report in The Indian Express, there are around 712 posts that will be filled through the examination. The prelims exam 2021 will be held on June 27.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates must ensure that they fulfill all the eligibility criteria for the examination because on verification at any point of time if they are found not eligible, their candidature can be cancelled. The most important is that for the posts of IAS and IPS, candidates need to an Indian national.  For other posts, citizens of Nepal, Bhutan, and Tibetan refugee can also apply, the report said. For more details, candidates must visit the official visit.

Age Limit: The minimum age of the candidate must be 21 and the maximum age limit is 32 years. Candidates of the reserved category will get relaxation in the age limit.

Educational qualification: In order to be eligible to appear in the exam, candidates must have an undergraduate level degree from a recognised University or institution.

Paper Pattern: There will two papers in the preliminary exam. They will have multiple-choice questions with a total of 400 marks.

Negative Marking: One-third of the marks assigned is deducted for every wrong answer.

