The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the schedule for the Civil Services (Main) Examination 2023. The exam will commence on September 15 and conclude on September 24. The detailed timetable is accessible on the official website — upsc.gov.in

The Civil Services Main Examination will be conducted in two shifts each day. The morning shift will begin from 9 am and end at 12 pm, and the afternoon shift will take place from 2 pm to 5 pm.

UPSC CSE 2023: Detailed schedule

The examination will be held on September 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24. The schedule for specific papers is as follows: On September 15, the morning shift will include Paper 1—Essay. On September 16, there will be two papers: General Studies 1 (Paper 2) and General Studies 2 (Paper 3). On September 17, General Studies 3 (Paper 4) and General Studies 4 (Paper 5) will be conducted.

Moving on to September 23, the morning shift will be dedicated to the Indian language (Paper A), while the afternoon shift will focus on English (Paper B). On September 24, the morning shift will host Optional Subject Paper 1 (Paper 6), while the afternoon shift will conduct Optional Subject Paper 2 (Paper 7).

The preliminary examinations were held on May 28, and the results were declared on June 12. There are approximately 1,105 vacancies to be filled through UPSC CSE 2023. As the exam date approaches, the admit card and exam center information will be available on the commission’s website three to four weeks before the scheduled date.