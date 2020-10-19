UPSC CSE 2019: Final marksheet released, topper Pradeep Singh secures 1072 out of 2025

The marksheet can be downloaded from the official website of the commission.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final marksheet of the candidates who appeared for the Civil Service Examination (CSE 2019). The commission released the final marksheet of the candidates two months after the declaration of the result on August 4. The marksheet can be downloaded from the official website of the commission.

The UPSC usually releases the final marksheet a few weeks after the release of the final result but due to some pending court cases, the release of the final marksheet, which was earlier scheduled to be released on September 7, got delayed. In tune with the norms, the UPSC has also publicly revealed the marksheet of all the candidates who made it to the coveted civil services this year.

The first rank holder and top scorer Pradeep Singh who hails from the state of Haryana scored a total of 1072 marks out of the maximum of 2025 marks. Singh is closely followed by the second topper Jatin Kishore who scored a total of 1063 marks in all the three stages of the exam namely Prelims, Mains and the Interview. Notably, the standard and top level of the exam can be gauged from the fact that even the candidates who have topped the exam could only score about 50 percent of the marks to claim the top services in the bureaucracy of the country.

Pratibha Verma secured the third position after scoring one mark lesser than Kishore. UPSC topper Pradeep Singh scored the highest of 914 marks in the Mains exam to secure the AIR 1st. The Mains exam is the most important stage in the whole process as it holds the most weightage and plays the decisive role in the overall result of the candidate. Out of the seven lakh candidates who had applied for the CSE exam this year, only 829 candidates made it to the final list.

How to download the marksheet

Candidates will need to visit the official website of the commission: upsc.gov.in

Upon reaching the website candidates will see the latest update on the CSE final marksheet.

Candidates will need to fill in their roll number and other login credentials to access their marksheet

Upon filling in the log in credentials, candidates final marksheet will appear on the screen.