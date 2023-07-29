Ending the wait for candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the results for Combined Medical Services (CMS) result 2023. Those who have appeared for the exam can check their results at the official website upsc.gov.in.

Candidates may note that their selection as of now has been done on a probation basis. As per the commission, final selection of candidates will be done after their eligibility will be checked by concerned officials in all respects as suggested in the notification earlier.

How to check results

1) Candidates may first visit the official website of the UPSC, which is upsc.gov.in.

2) Once reaching the homepage candidates may click on the link, saying ‘Written Result’.

3) After this, candidates will be required to click on the link saying ‘ Examination Written Results’

4) Once there, candidates may click on the link ‘UPSC CMS Result 2023.

5) A PDF file with the names of candidates will appear on the screen

6) Candidates may now check their results

7) They may now download their results

8) Keep it safely with them.

9) Use it whenever needed in future

Interview date

The exam was conducted earlier on July 16, 2023. Importantly, the commission is yet to announce the dates of the interview of shortlisted candidates which will soon be announced. For this, candidates have been asked to check the official website.

“The Schedule of the interview of candidates who have qualified for the Personality Test and who will submit their DAF, will be uploaded on the Commission’s website in due course of time. The exact date of interview will, however, be intimated to the candidates through e-Summon Letter”, it said in a released notification.

At the time of their interview, candidates will be required to produce original documents which include education, age/age relaxation/date of birth, community reservation, among others. The final list of the candidates will be announced after the interview/personality test.