UPSC CMS Exam 2021: UPSC releases schedule for Combined Medical Services examination; Check details

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Thursday announced the date of the Combined Medical Services Examination (CMS) 2021. According to a notice issued by the commission on its official website, the UPSC Combined Medical Services 2021 examination will be conducted on November 21.

Candidates who have registered for the UPSC Combined Medical Services exam 2021 can visit the UPSC website for additional details.

The UPSC will conduct the Combined Medical Services exam in two sessions. Paper I, which includes general medicine and paediatrics, will take place between 9.30 am and 11.30 am on November 21. Paper II, which includes surgery, preventive & social medicine, and gynaecology & obstetrics, will be held between 2 pm and 4 pm. The commission has advertised 838 vacancies for the Combined Medical Services 2021.

UPSC conducts the Combined Medical Services exam for students of MBBS. Through this exam, it fills central health service vacancies and positions such as assistant divisional medical officer in the Indian Railways, assistant medical officer the in Indian Ordnance Factories Health Service, New Delhi Municipal Council general duty medical officer, general duty medical officer grade-II in North Delhi Municipal Corporation, East Delhi Municipal Corporation, and South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

These appointments, however, will be made on the basis of the number of available vacancies and the candidates fulfilling the eligibility conditions and completing all pre-appointment verifications and formalities.

In 2020, UPS declared the final result of the CMS exam on the basis of the the Computer Based Examination (Part – I) on October 22, 2020 and the Personality Test (Part – II) conducted between January and March this year.

The commission was to release the exam notification on May 5. However, it deferred the announcement without citing any reason. It is likely that the second Covid-19 wave in the country during that time played a part in the exam being delayed.