UPSC Civil Services notification 2019 out! Government job vacancies increased; check syllabus, other details at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019 out at upsc.gov.in!

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019: Government job alert! The wait is over for candidates as the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the detailed notification for Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2019 at upsc.gov.in. All interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of UPSC now to apply for the posts. It is to be noted that the application link has been activated and the same shall remain open until March 18, 2019. An important decision that the Commission has taken this year is that they have decided to increase the vacancies for Civil Services. A total of 896 vacancies are to be filled this year as compared to the 782 last year. The Civil Services notification of 2018 that notified 782 vacancies were the lowest in six years.

Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note about Civil Services Examination (CSE), 2019-

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019: Important dates-

Application process starts: February 19, 2019

Application process ends: March 18, 2019 till 6 PM

E-Admit Card: Three weeks before the commencement of examination

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019: Eligibility Criteria-

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019: Syllabus-

Part A—Preliminary Examination

Paper I – (200 marks, 2 Hours)

Current events of national and international importance

History of India and Indian National Movement

Indian and World Geography-Physical, Social, Economic Geography of India and the Wo

Indian Polity and Governance-Constitution, Political System, Panchayati Raj, Public Policy, Rights Issues, etc.

Economic and Social Development-Sustainable Development, Poverty, Inclusion, Demographics, Social Sector Initiatives, etc.

General issues on Environmental ecology, Bio-diversity and Climate Change – that do not require subject specialization

General Science

Paper II-(200 marks, 2 Hours)

Comprehension;

Interpersonal skills including communication skills;

Logical reasoning and analytical ability;

Decision making and problem solving;

General mental ability;

Basic numeracy (numbers and their relations, orders of magnitude, etc.) (Class X level), Datainterpretation (charts, graphs, tables, data sufficiency etc. — Class X level)

Part B- Main Examination

Paper-I: Essay

Paper-II: General Studies-I- Indian Heritage and Culture, History and Geography of the World and Society

Paper-III: General Studies -II- Governance, Constitution, Polity, Social Justice and International relations

Paper-IV: General Studies -III- Technology, Economic Development, Bio-diversity, Environment, Security and Disaster Management

Paper-V: General Studies -IV- Ethics, Integrity and Aptitude

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019: Examination Scheme-

A. PRELIMINARY EXAMINATION- The Exam shall comprise of two compulsory Papers of 200 marks each.

B. MAIN EXAMINATION:

Paper-A: One Indian Language (300 Marks)

Paper-B: English (300 Marks)

Papers to be counted for merit

Paper-I (250 Marks)

Paper-II (250 Marks)

Paper-III: General Studies -II (250 Marks)

Paper-IV: General Studies -III (250 Marks)

Paper-V: General Studies -IV (250 Marks)

Paper-VI: Optional Subject – Paper 1 (250 Marks)

Paper-VII: Optional Subject – Paper 2 (250 Marks)

UPSC Civil Services notification 2019: How to Apply-

Candidates can apply Online on the website https://upsconline.nic.in. They can find the details about filling the ‘Online Application Form’ as given on the website.