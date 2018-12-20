UPSC civil services mains result 2018: Check details on www.upsc.gov.in; know personality test and final result dates

By: | Published: December 20, 2018 9:06 PM

The UPSC Thursday declared the results of the civil services (main) examination 2018 held in September-October for selection to the Indian Administrative Service, Indian Foreign Service, Indian Police Service, among other central services.

UPSC civil services, UPSC civil services main result 2018, UPSC civil services result 2018On basis of the results, the successful candidates have qualified for the personality test for selection to the IAS, IFS, IPS and other central services (Group A and Group B), an official statement said.

The candidates will be required to produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, person with benchmark disability (PwBD), among others, at the time of their personality tests. The results for the civil services (main) examination 2018 may be seen in the official website https://www.upsc.gov.in

The mark sheets of candidates who have not qualified, will be put on the Commission’s website within 15 days from the date of publication of the final result (after conducting personality test) and will remain available for 30 days. Personality test of these candidates is likely to commence from February 4, 2019. Personality tests will be held at the office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

