UPSC civil services mains admit card 2022: Exams to be conducted from September 16, check how to download, exam pattern, & details

UPSC civil services admit card 2022: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the mains admit cards for recruitment to the various posts through the Civil Services Mains Exam 2022. All those who have qualified for UPSC civil services mains exam can download their admit cards using their roll number, date of birth, captcha, and other details.

According to the official notice, the commission has scheduled the UPSC civil services mains exam for 16 to 18, 24 & 25 September at various exam centers. The link to the admit cards has been hosted on upsc.gov.in. Candidates have been advised to download UPSC civil services admit card 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

UPSC civil services admit card 2022: How to download?

Candidates first have to visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads ‘UPSC civil services admit card 2022’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page where you will see instructions. After reading the instructions, click on the continue button, then it will take you to the login button. Now, you need to enter your details like the application number, date of birth, captcha, and other details. UPSC civil services admit card 2022 will be displayed on the screen. Now download UPSC civil services admit card 2022 and save it for future reference.

UPSC civil services: Exam pattern

UPSC Civil Services (Main) Exam 2022 will consist of a Written Exam and an interview/Personality Test. Civil service main written Exam will consist of 9 papers of conventional essay type. Marks obtained for all the compulsory papers (Paper-I to Paper-VII) and Marks obtained in the Interview/Personality Test will be counted for rank. Candidates who obtain such minimum qualifying marks in the written part of the Civil Services (Main) Exam shall be called for an Interview/personality test which will carry 275 marks.