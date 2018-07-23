UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2018: DAF submission begins at www.upsc.gov.in – Check important details

The candidates can fill the DAF on the official website of the commission at www.upsc.gov.in from July 23 to August 6, 2018.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has started its process of inviting Detailed Application Form (DAF) from qualified candidates for the Civil Services Mains examination 2018. The Mains examination is scheduled to begin on September 28, 2018. Candidates who have successfully qualified the Civil Services Preliminary Exam 2018, as declared by the UPSC, shall be eligible to fill the DAF. The Roll No. of the candidate for the Main Examination will be the same as the Roll Number given to him/ her for the Preliminary Examination.

The candidates can fill the DAF on the official website of the commission at www.upsc.gov.in from July 23 to August 6, 2018.

“The qualified candidate seeking admission to the Civil Services (Main) Examination must apply online through the Commission’s website (www.upsc.gov.in) by filling the Detailed Application Form (DAF) and uploading the scanned copies of the required document within the prescribed time limit so that DAF is submitted by the applicant on time. However, the OBC (non-creamy layer) candidates will be required to fill the OBC Annexure along with the Detailed Application Form, online,” the official notification states.

Candidates are advised to fill all the details carefully. The candidates are not allowed to change the examination centre, optional subject, Indian language paper and medium of examination while filling the DAF. These details were already filled in when the candidates applied for the Civil Services Preliminary examination, 2018. The information earlier given by candidates in the application form for the Preliminary Examination will be cross-checked with the information given by them in the application form for the Main Examination. If there are any serious discrepancies, candidates are liable to be refused admission to the Main Examination in such cases.

The application fee for the DAF is Rs 200 for candidates. Female/SC/ST/PwBD are exempted from the application fee. Candidates who opt for ‘Pay by Cash’ mode should print the system generated Pay-in-slip during filling of payment mode of Detailed Application Form and deposit the fee at the counter of SBI Branch on the next working day only. “Pay by Cash” mode will be deactivated on 5th August, 2018 i.e. one day before the closing date; however applicants who have generated their Pay-in-Slip before it is deactivated may pay at the counter of SBI Branch during banking hours on the closing date. Such applicants who are unable to pay by cash on the closing date i.e. during banking hours at SBI Branch, for reasons, whatsoever, even if holding valid pay-in-slip will have no other offline option but to opt for available Online Debit/Credit Card or Internet Banking payment mode on the closing date i.e. till 1800 hours of 6th August, 2018.

Documents required:

Scanned Copy of proof of date of birth, scanned Copy of proof of date of birth, scanned Copy of proof of date of birth, scanned copy of Hailing Certificate to show that the candidate hails from Arunachal Pradesh/ Manipur/ Meghalaya/ Mizoram/ Nagaland or Sikkim, scanned copy of an Undertaking ‘B’/self-declaration by those Hard of Hearing candidates with Benchmark Disability who have been granted such exemption from 2nd or 3rd language courses by the concerned education Board/University and who are availing the Exemption from appearing in Indian Language Paper A,scanned Copy of the certificate of educational qualifications,Scanned copy of documentary proof in support of service/status/land holding/income from different sources/property held by parents of OBC (non- creamy layer) candidates, Any of the following Photo ID Proofs (viz. Aadhaar Card, Voter Card, PAN Card, Passport, Driving License, Educational Institution/Office ID Card or any other Photo ID Proof issued by Central/State Government.), Undertaking “A” for Government employees.