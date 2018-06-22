UPSC Civil Services Exam, Recruitment 2018: Important update for Union Public Service Commission aspirants, details available at upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Exam, Recruitment 2018: The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 examination was held on June 3 this year at 73 centres all across India.

The Union Public Service Commission conducted the UPSC Civil Services 2018 Prelims examination in June this year. Two weeks after the prelims, the Commission has finally released the date of the UPSC Mains examination to be held in September-October this year. According to The Indian Express report, the UPSC Mains exam will begin on Septemeber 28, 2018 and will continue till October 7, 2018. The UPSC Civil Services Mains 2018 exam will be over a week before Durga Puja. The exam, which will be held on Friday-Saturday-Sunday, will be conducted in two sessions, one being forenoon (9 AM to 12 PM) and the other is afternoon (2 PM to 5 PM). Last year, the Commission held the UPSC 2017 exam in the months of October and November 2017.

The Commission has also released the UPSC Mains Exam Time Table 2018. The timetable for the 2018 examinations is as follows:

UPSC Mains Exam Time Table 2018-

September 28, 2018 (9 AM to 12 PM): Paper 1 (Essay)

September 29, 2018 (9 AM to 12 PM): Paper 2 (GS I)

September 29, 2018 (2 PM to 5 PM): Paper 3 (GS II)

September 30, 2018 (9 AM to 12 PM): Paper 4 (GS III)

September 30, 2018 (2 PM to 5 PM): Paper 5 (GS IV)

October 6, 2018 (9 AM to 12 PM): Paper A (Indian Language)

October 6, 2018 (2 PM to 5 PM): Paper B (English)

October 7, 2018 (9 AM to 12 PM): Paper 6 (Optional Paper I)

October 7, 2018 (2 PM to 5 PM): Paper 7 (Optional Paper II)

The UPSC Civil Services Prelims 2018 examination was held on June 3 this year at 73 centres all across India. The UPSC 2018 result for the Prelims exam will be released in the month of July, 2018. Last year, the commission released the Civil Services 2017 Prelims results in the last week of July.