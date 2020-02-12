UPSC Civil Services Exam: Notification to be out today – check age limit, exam pattern and other details

The prelim exams have two papers.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to release the notification for civil services prelims exam on Wednesday. After releasing the notification, the commission will also start accepting application forms from the same day. The last date to apply is March 3. Candidates may apply through official websites upsc.gov.in, upsconline.nic.in

Apart from civil services, the commission will also start accepting application forms for Indian Forest Services (IFSC) from February 12. The UPSC will hold both civil services and foreign services prelim exams on May 31.

To be eligible for the posts, candidates are applying for, candidates will first have to clear prelims exam. This will be followed by Mains after which there will be an interview round. Candidates may note that those who clear the prelims exam will again require to apply for Mains.

Candidates between the age group of 21 to 32 years of age, with an undergraduate level degree may apply. They are required to fill in two application forms that are available on the official website. The upper age limit will be relaxed for reserved category candidates as per government norms.

Here’s how to apply

1 Candidates may first visit the official website upsc.gov.in

2 After this, they may click on the link showing UPSC civil services exam link

3 Now, after clicking on the I Agree button, candidates may register their details

4 Candidates are now required to fill in form I and form II.

5 They may now make submit the required fee

6 After this they may click on the submit button

Exam pattern

The prelim exams have two papers. While the first part will carry 100 questions, the second part will have 80. Both parts will carry 200 marks each, with a total of 400 marks. As per rule, one-third marks will be deducted for every wrong answer.

Exam fee

Candidates in general category will have to pay Rs 100 exam fee. Candidates in SC, ST, PwD and females have been exempted from paying any fee.