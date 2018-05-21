UPSC Civil Services Exam alert: Modi government mulls change in cadre allocation criteria; details here

At present, candidates who manage to crack the UPSC civil services examination get into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other central services on the basis of their ranks.

UPSC Civil Services Exam: The criteria for cadre allocation through Civil Services Exam (CSE) conducted by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) may significantly change if Narendra Modi government at the Centre approves a new proposal, which is being presently assessed. The Central government is considering whether the foundation course for new recruits at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) can be converted into a scoring exercise. The Centre is also assessing whether service and cadre can be allocated based on their “performance” during the 15-week foundation course at (LBSNAA), The Indian Express reported today.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) now wants to alter the existing process, says IE report on the basis of review of documents. The Centre wants to allot services and cadres to candidates only after reviewing their performances in the Foundation Course. Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) have sent letters in this regard to various cadre-controlling ministries, seeking their views on the proposed move.

“Examine the feasibility of giving due weight to the performance in the Foundation Course and making service allocation as well as cadre allocation to All India Service Officers based on the combined score obtained in the Civil Services Examination as well as in the Foundation Course,” Joint Secretary, DoPT, Vijoy Kumar Singh’s letter dated May 17 to various departments reads, according to IE.

What is The Foundation Course?

The Foundation Course at LBSNAA is a combination of activities carried out at the academy. The activities comprise of academic components such as law, political science and public administration. Apart from these, a number of extra-curricular activities such as village visits, interaction with fellow probationers and trekking take place. As per the present norms, the Foundation Course counts for 400 marks, but, along with the other phases of the probation period, only goes towards establishing seniority within the batch.