UPSC civil services exam 2022 to be held on June 5, 2022–check details

The UPSC civil services main exams 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 onwards (Representative image)

UPSC Exam Calendar 2022: The schedule for exams of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has been released that is to be held in 2021-22. The recruitment tests date has been released for other exams too –engineering services 2022, CISE AC exam 2022 on December 1 and NDA, CDS 2022 notification on December 22, and combined geo-scientist 2022 on September 22 among others.

The UPSC civil services exam 2022 is scheduled to be held on June 5, 2022 and the notification regarding the exam will be released in February, 2022. The UPSC civil services main exams 2022 is scheduled to be conducted from September 16 onwards.

As per the schedule released by UPSC, UPSC IES, ISS 2021 exam will be held on June 24 and combined geo-scientist main will be held on February 20.

Several other exams from 2021 are, however, still pending. Civil Services prelims exam 2021 will be conducted on October 10, 2021 and the main exam will be conducted from January 7 to 16, 2022. For more details, you check logon to the official website: upsc.gov.in.