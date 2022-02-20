UPSC Civil Services exam 2022: More vacancies this year – important instructions for aspirants

According to the notification, the Government has decided to recruit 150 personnel in Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ via Civil Services Examination- 2022.

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a notification according to which, the number of notified vacancies of 861 has now been increased to 1011. There has been an additional 150 posts added for the recruitment of Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS), Group ‘A’ officers through the civil service exam. Candidates will be able to read the notice on the official website of upsc.gov.in.

The Government (Department of Personnel & Training) has issued the notification of the inclusion of IRMS, Group 'A' in the list of Services for recruitment via Civil Services Examination-2022.

The government had earlier discontinued the inclusion of IRMS in civil services in 2019 and decided to conduct the exam via engineering services exam.

The ministry of railways had announced in December 2019 the unification of eight existing services of Indian Railways for Indian Railway Management Service (IRMS) at all levels that includes a junior scale to HAG+.

The vacancies have not touched the 1000 mark in the past five years. The last time when the number of vacancies was above 1000 was in 2016. In 2017, the vacancies were 980 and in 2018 the vacancies were 782, in 2019 it was 896 and in 2020, the vacancies were 796. In the year 2021, the number of vacancies was the lowest at 712. There are almost 10 lakh candidates that register each year for the exams.