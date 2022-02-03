UPSC Civil Services Exam 2022: Application for prelims begins; Here’s everything about recruitment process

The recruitment processes this year will be conducted to fill 861 posts in various All India Civil services.

UPSC CSE 2022: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) after conducting Civil Services Mains 2021 exam between January 7 to 16, recently released the notification of the civil services examination 2022. The exams will be held as per the UPSC calendar on June 5.

The notification further includes eligibility criteria, application process, important dates, vacancies and exam pattern. The recruitment processes this year will be conducted to fill 861 posts in various All India Civil services.

The application window will remain open till February 2022, 6 pm. Candidates can apply through the website — upsc.gov.in. or upsconline.nic.in. General category candidates who are male are required to pay the fee of Rs 100, whereas the Female/SC/ST/Persons with Benchmark Disability candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

UPSC Civil Services Mains 2022 Eligibility Criteria



The candidate should hold a bachelor’s degree from a university incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by the Act of parliament or as a University Under Section-3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or equivalent qualification.

The candidate should be at least 21 years old as on the date and must not have attained the age of 32 years on the 1st of August, 2022. Relaxation on age is given to the reserved category.

Further, the candidate has to be an Indian national for IAS and IPS posts.

UPSC CSE 2022 Prelims Paper Pattern



The Civil Services examinations will be held in two phases: Prelims that is based on objective types questions and Mains based on subjective papers. The examinations will be followed by an interview.

The Civil Services Prelims will be divided into two papers; Paper I that is based on current affairs, history of India, world, geography, polity, governance, economy, environment, sociology and general science will be of total 200 marks and will be held for two hours. The paper II with comprehension, logical reasoning, decision making and mental ability will be a qualifying paper with minimum fixed at 33%.

It is mandatory for the candidate to appear in both the Papers of Civil Services (Prelim) Examination for the purpose of evaluation.