UPSCE CSE interview 2019: Call letter to be released on this date – All you need to know

UPSC Mains results were declared on January 15, 2020. (File Photo)

UPSC CSE interview 2019 call letter: UPSC or the Union Public Service Commission is expected to the release the call letter or hall ticket for the Civil Services Interview round today i.e Monday, January 27, 2020. Hundreds of candidates who were preparing for the interview date can now download their hall ticket from the official website – upsc.gov.in

UPSC Civil Services Interview 2019: How to download call letter

1.) Log on to the official website of the Union Public Service Commission – upsc.gov.in

2.) On the website, one can find the link – ‘download admit card’. Click on the link.

3.) Candidates are then required to provide their registration number, roll number and other details.

4.) The hall ticket will then be displayed on the screen.

5.) Candidates are required to download the same and keep a print out of the document for future use.

Those candidates who have cleared the UPSC Mains exam are eligible to appear for the Interview round which carries a total of 275 marks. There is no minimum qualifying marks in this round.

Candidates appearing in the Interview round are required to carry all original documents with them for verification. Age certificate, educational qualification certificates and other documents supporting their claim regarding community, PWD, and other things must be kept ready by the candidate for verification purpose during the interview.

The UPSC Mains exam results were declared on January 15, 2020 and the candidates who clear all the three stages – Preliminary, Mains and Interview are selected to various administrative posts in Civil Services, including IAS, IFS, IPS, IRS and others.