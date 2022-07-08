UPSC Civil Services 2022 Mains DAF-1 (OUT) on upsc.gov.in, Exam from September 16 onwards

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Mains DAF: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 on its website. All those who have successfully qualified in the prelims exam are required to register themselves for the mains exam. The candidates have to submit a detailed application form to appear in the main exam. DAF-1 can be accessed at the official website of UPSC– upsc.gov.in or upscoline.nic.in.

According to the official notice, the candidates can submit Detailed Application Form-I (DAF-I) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 from July 6 to July 15 till 6:00 P.M.

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Mains DAF-1: How and Where to download?

1. Candidates are required to visit the official website of UPSC – upsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the notification link that reads ‘UPSC Civil Services 2022 Mains DAF-1’ flashing on the homepage.

3. It will redirect you to a new page, where you have to click on ‘Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2022 (Click on exam name to proceed)’.

4. Then, a login page will appear on the screen.

5. Enter your login id, password, captcha, and click on the submit button.

6. Fill up the application form and submit.



UPSC Civil Services 2022: How much application fee is required to pay while submitting online application form?

Candidates applying (Except Female/SC/ST/PwBD candidates who are exempted from payment of fee) for the Civil Services (Main) Examination are required to pay a fee of Rs.200/- either by remitting the money in any Branch of SBI by cash, or by using Net Banking facility or by using Visa/Master/RuPay/Credit/Debit card/UPI Payment.

Applicants who opt for the “Pay by Cash” mode should print the system-generated Pay-in-slip and deposit the fee at the counter of the SBI Branch before 14th July 2022.

All female candidates and candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD categories are not required to pay any fee. No fee exemption for the candidates belonging to OBC and EWS category and they are required to pay the full prescribed fee.

UPSC Civil Services 2022: When will the mains exam be conducted?

UPSC Civil Services 2022 Mains Exam is scheduled to be conducted from 16th September 2022. The detailed Time Table of the Exam will be made available along with the e-Admit Card. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates related to the exam.

The Main Examination will be held at Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Cuttack, Dehradun, Delhi, Dispur (Guwahati), Hyderabad, Jaipur, Jammu, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada.