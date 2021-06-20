UPSC Civil Services 2021: Complete strategy and preparation tips for prelims

Apirants should have a well-devised study plan ready that will allow them to cover the syllabus seamlessly.

UPSC Civil Services 2021: The exams for UPSC Civil Services are approaching and for many Indians, the exams can be nerve-wracking as it’s one of the most difficult exams to clear. Interested people prepare for months, even years in some cases. Like every year, this year too, thousands of aspirants will appear for the exam. It is to note that registrations are over and the prelims are expected to begin from October 10 this year. Usually, the exam takes place a little earlier but given the Covid-19 outbreak, the prelims will be conducted in October, giving some additional preparation time for UPSC IAS 2021 aspirants.

The prelims will have two papers. For Paper I, indicative topics given include Geography, History, Economics, Polity, and more. For Paper-II, aspirants will have to prepare for subjects like Interpersonal Skills, Communication, Decision Making, Aptitude, and more. Anyone wishing to become an IAS officer will have to crack the Prelims for starters.

Put in extra efforts

This exam is unlike any other and therefore, preparing for UPSC Civil Service will need some extra effort. While preparing, the focus should be on the exam only, and aspirants are expected to go through a diverse number of study materials.

Devise a study plan

The syllabus covers various topics. So, aspirants should have a well-devised study plan ready that will allow them to cover the syllabus seamlessly. Each indicative topic should be covered as per the study timetable and study milestones should be set. Candidates are required to stick to the plan sincerely and make sure that no part of the syllabus is left out.

To be sure, the exam is detailed in a way that simple superficial reading is not enough to crack the exam and secure the extra marks. In order to bag the first position in the Civil Services recruitment shortlists, aspirants have to have a thorough understanding of each and every concept expected in the exam. Also, there is a risk of negative marking.

There will be many sample papers, question banks, and other guides available in the market for preparations. Candidates are also advised to refer to the IAS question papers of the last few years. This will allow them to have an understanding of how the paper can come and they can also identify a number of important information.

Apart from this, aspirants should go for complete mock tests for the upcoming UPSC Civil Service Prelims exam. In order to improve overall numbers and time management capabilities, solving IAS mock tests can prove to be quite helpful. Self-study is crucial on an extensive level along with memorisation of important facts and figures as well as having a clear understanding of important concepts.